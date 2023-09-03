Beaconlight Capital LLC Acquires 88,972 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 368.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,972 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies makes up about 3.8% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $513,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 96,145 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.97. 379,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,131. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $76.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $103,031.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

