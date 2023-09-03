Beaconlight Capital LLC Buys 125,074 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,074 shares during the quarter. Resideo Technologies makes up approximately 6.6% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Resideo Technologies worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,371.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 687.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 825.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 350,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,446. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $233,616.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,717.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Resideo Technologies

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

