Beaconlight Capital LLC Buys 205,940 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 924,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205,940 shares during the period. Constellium accounts for approximately 7.5% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $14,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 8,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Constellium by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Constellium by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSTM stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.10. 445,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,070. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.85. Constellium SE has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Constellium had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

View Our Latest Report on CSTM

Constellium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.