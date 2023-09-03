Beaconlight Capital LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. First Citizens BancShares accounts for 0.6% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $1,195,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $378,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 49.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FCNCA traded up $8.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,369.15. 67,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,528. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,512.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,366.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,123.91.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.