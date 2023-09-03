Beaconlight Capital LLC Purchases 60,454 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 216.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares during the quarter. KBR accounts for about 2.6% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned 0.07% of KBR worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBR. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of KBR by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,463,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 400,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $7,338,405.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,988,603.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,583,359. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE:KBR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.27. 608,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.06%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

