Beldex One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.69 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Beldex has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $181.51 million and $3.69 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,724,497 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,304,497 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

