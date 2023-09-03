Benchmark Raises HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $185.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.40.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $169.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a 52-week low of $138.82 and a 52-week high of $182.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.22.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

In other news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

