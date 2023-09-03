Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.18. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.28) EPS. Analysts expect that Big Lots will post -10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

