Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $25,860.40 on Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $503.64 billion and $8.09 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $25,860.40 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.00743512 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00117487 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015680 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000339 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,475,362 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
