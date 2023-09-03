Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $25,978.08 on Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $25,978.08 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $505.94 billion and approximately $8.77 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.68 or 0.00753232 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00118092 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015706 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000339 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,475,643 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
