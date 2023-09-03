Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,597.13

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0571 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.65 million and approximately $21,597.13 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00156313 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00049844 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025423 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026426 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003886 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.