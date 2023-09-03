Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.0623 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.62 million and $21,556.02 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00155365 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00049640 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025424 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026419 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003857 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.