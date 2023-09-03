Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Capitalization of $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00095875 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00048571 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00027892 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000813 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

