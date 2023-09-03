BitShares Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. BitShares has a market capitalization of $26.86 million and approximately $393,033.86 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001518 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002355 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,024,781 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

