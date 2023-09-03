BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $48,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $706.19. The company had a trading volume of 454,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,859. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $704.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $681.45.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

