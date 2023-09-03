Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,059,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $145.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

