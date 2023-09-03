Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHD stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

