Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 237,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 3.28% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $71,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,381.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $203,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $147.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

