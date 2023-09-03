BlueArk Hits One Day Volume of $276,493.53 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the US dollar. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,836.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.68 or 0.00749653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00117877 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026476 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000554 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

