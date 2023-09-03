Bobcoin Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last Week (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Bobcoin has a total market cap of $13.56 million and approximately $4,433.54 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bobcoin token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00002649 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bobcoin Token Profile

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Buying and Selling Bobcoin

