BOX (NYSE:BOX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. BOX has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BOX will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,560.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BOX by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,114 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,814 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $26,085,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 727,428 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

