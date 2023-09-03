Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $24.11 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,580 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $24,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Motco bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in PACCAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.52. 2,321,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,285. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.80. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

