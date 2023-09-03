BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRFS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BRF from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRF from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.20.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. BRF has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BRF by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BRF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BRF by 1,050.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

