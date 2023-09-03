Cambridge Trust Co. Has $86,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 45,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.52. 3,404,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,678. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.91. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $96.92.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

