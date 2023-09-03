Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 173 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Read More
