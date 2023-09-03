Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target to C$1.00

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QUIS. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.01.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
