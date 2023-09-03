Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target to C$1.00

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QUIS. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.01.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QUIS

Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Shares of CVE QUIS opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.01.

(Get Free Report)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.