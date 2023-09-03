Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,648 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $42,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of CP stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.75. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

