Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OTLK. BTIG Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Outlook Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of OTLK opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,215,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 36.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 731,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 475,477 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 64.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

