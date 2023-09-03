Cardano One Day Trading Volume Tops $113.00 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000984 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $8.95 billion and $113.00 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.72 or 0.06300062 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00017147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00026450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012534 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,137,410,586 coins and its circulating supply is 35,077,956,080 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

