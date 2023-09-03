Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $42.11 million and $121,192.90 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,137,735 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

