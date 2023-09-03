Centrifuge (CFG) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $13.58 million and approximately $227,762.18 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.21398229 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $266,830.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

