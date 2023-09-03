Citigroup Boosts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $74.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GXO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

