Citigroup Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $88.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.83.

Get PVH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PVH

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28. PVH has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.