Citigroup Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $229.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $221.53 on Thursday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,270,289 shares of company stock worth $270,771,583 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

