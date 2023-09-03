Citigroup Trims ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Target Price to $30.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZTO. StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Shares of ZTO opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 146,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 61,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after buying an additional 451,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

