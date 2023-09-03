Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.70.

NYSE CMTG opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 35.27 and a quick ratio of 35.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.75. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $80.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.99 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 5.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

