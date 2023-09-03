Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CL King began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Cognex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cognex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Cognex has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

