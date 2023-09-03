Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.35% of Comfort Systems USA worth $174,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $335,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $335,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,552.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,244 shares of company stock valued at $7,521,184 in the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $185.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.28 and a 1-year high of $187.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.17.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

