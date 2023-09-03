Comparing CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Inari Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of CVRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inari Medical and CVRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $439.15 million 8.66 -$29.27 million ($0.30) -221.10 CVRx $30.84 million 11.67 -$41.43 million ($2.10) -8.24

Analyst Recommendations

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than CVRx. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Inari Medical and CVRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 1 6 0 2.86 CVRx 0 0 4 0 3.00

Inari Medical presently has a consensus target price of $85.22, suggesting a potential upside of 28.48%. CVRx has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.94%. Given Inari Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than CVRx.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -3.66% -3.80% -3.18% CVRx -140.69% -41.62% -35.48%

Volatility and Risk

Inari Medical has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVRx has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inari Medical beats CVRx on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical



Inari Medical, Inc. builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases. It serves interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About CVRx



CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

