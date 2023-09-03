CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

CMPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CompoSecure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CompoSecure by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 267.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in CompoSecure by 1.4% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 565,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. CompoSecure has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $507.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.84.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. On average, research analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.