Conflux Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $388.22 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,923.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00247446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.28 or 0.00753288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.77 or 0.00543010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00059641 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00117597 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,223,458 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,172,131,046.740828 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1228017 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $15,351,891.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

