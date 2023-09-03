Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Conformis Stock Performance

CFMS opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Conformis has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.46). Conformis had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 86.46%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conformis will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 24.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 3.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Further Reading

