Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Given a C$10.25 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$10.25 price objective on Continental Gold (TSE:CNL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Continental Gold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.61. Continental Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.33 and a twelve month high of C$5.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -21.70.
About Continental Gold
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Continental Gold
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.