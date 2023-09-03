Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Given a C$10.25 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$10.25 price objective on Continental Gold (TSE:CNL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Continental Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.61. Continental Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.33 and a twelve month high of C$5.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -21.70.

About Continental Gold

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

