Contrasting Calfrac Well Services (CFWFF) & The Competition

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) is one of 118 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Calfrac Well Services to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Calfrac Well Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calfrac Well Services N/A N/A N/A Calfrac Well Services Competitors 1.89% 3.45% 4.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Calfrac Well Services and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calfrac Well Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Calfrac Well Services Competitors 334 2279 3983 215 2.60

Dividends

Calfrac Well Services currently has a consensus price target of $3.30, indicating a potential downside of 26.17%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 22.78%. Given Calfrac Well Services’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Calfrac Well Services has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Calfrac Well Services pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Calfrac Well Services pays out 90.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 67.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Calfrac Well Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calfrac Well Services and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Calfrac Well Services N/A N/A 8.06 Calfrac Well Services Competitors $2.65 billion $106.25 million 83.95

Calfrac Well Services’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Calfrac Well Services. Calfrac Well Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Calfrac Well Services competitors beat Calfrac Well Services on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.