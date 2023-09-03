Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.11

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $7.34. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 17,701 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.29.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by $1.05. Research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 131.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,090,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

Featured Stories

