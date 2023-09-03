Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Reaches $2.46 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and approximately $57.96 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $6.79 or 0.00026143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00038005 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 362,628,683 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

