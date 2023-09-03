Craig Hallum Lowers Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $30.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSSC. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $889.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $41.25.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

