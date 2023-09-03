Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of CVE CRE opened at C$1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of C$337.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.75. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12 month low of C$1.32 and a 12 month high of C$3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.05.

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Critical Elements Lithium will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

