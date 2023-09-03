Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Given New C$4.30 Price Target at Industrial Alliance Securities

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Industrial Alliance Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.30 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of CRE stock opened at C$1.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$337.56 million, a P/E ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.05. Critical Elements Lithium has a one year low of C$1.32 and a one year high of C$3.03.

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Critical Elements Lithium will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.