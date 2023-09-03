Critical Review: Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) vs. Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aixtron and Axcelis Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aixtron N/A N/A N/A ($0.52) -76.06 Axcelis Technologies $1.02 billion 6.19 $183.08 million $6.21 31.06

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Aixtron. Aixtron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcelis Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

46.3% of Aixtron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aixtron and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aixtron N/A N/A N/A Axcelis Technologies 20.19% 30.29% 20.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aixtron and Axcelis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aixtron 0 1 3 0 2.75 Axcelis Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71

Axcelis Technologies has a consensus price target of $182.14, indicating a potential downside of 5.58%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axcelis Technologies is more favorable than Aixtron.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats Aixtron on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aixtron

(Get Free Report)

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services. It supplies deposition equipment for volume production, research and development of equipment, and pre-series productions. In addition, the company's technology solutions are used to build components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, silicon, and organic semiconductor materials, which are used in fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, signaling, and lighting displays application, as well as edge technologies. AIXTRON SE was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath, Germany.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.